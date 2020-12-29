Louisville Public Media has hired veteran public media journalist Rebecca “Bec” Feldhaus Adams to lead 89.3 WFPL News Louisville, its daily civic news entity and NPR affiliate.

Feldhaus Adams is a Louisville native, and she comes from WHRO, the NPR affiliate in Norfolk, Va., where she established the station’s first-ever local newsroom. She has served as an editor at WAMU in Washington, D.C., as a reporter and editor at NPR, and was previously a reporter at WKMS, WFPL’s partner station in Murray, Ky.

As News Director, Feldhaus Adams will lead the newsroom as it covers issues from local and state politics and policymaking to climate change in our city, from health and the future of public education to our city’s arts and culture, and more.

“LPM journalists have been tirelessly covering the things that matter most to the people who live and work in the region for decades,” Feldhaus Adams said. “It’s that unwavering dedication to the people and stories that make Louisville what it is that makes me most excited to join the team.”

Feldhaus Adams will join WFPL in January 2021.

“As News Director, Bec will bring an inspiring vision for public media’s role in civic news, and she has the skills and experience to implement it,” said LPM President Stephen George. “She also knows our city — its history, its quirks, its challenges and its potential. I’m thrilled to have her on our team.”

89.3 WFPL News Louisville serves more than half-a-million listeners and readers in our region with daily civic news via broadcast, the web, newsletters, livestreams and podcasts.