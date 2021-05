Malathaat and jockey John Velazquez won the Kentucky Oaks race.

Malathaat is trained by Todd Pletcher and owned by Shadwell Stable.

Second and third were Search Results and Will’s Secret.

There were more than 41,000 people in attendance at this year’s Kentucky Oaks. Due to the pandemic, capacity was reduced in reserved seats as well as the infield.

Last year’s races were postponed to September and held without spectators.

The Kentucky Derby will be run Saturday at 6:57 p.m.