A grand jury is expected to review the felony charges against Quintez Brown, who is accused of trying to shoot Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, next month.

Brown, 21, was charged with one count of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Prosecutors and Brown’s defense attorney Rob Eggert agreed to skip preliminary hearings and send his case to a grand jury on March 21. In the meantime, he’ll remain out of jail on bond and under home incarceration. Brown is also prohibited from making contact with Greenberg and his staff, from being near Greenberg’s home or campaign office and from possessing any firearms.

He was transferred to home incarceration last Wednesday after the Louisville Community Bail Fund posted his $100,000 bond.

Brown called in to his preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning. The judge asked to talk with him to ensure he understood how the case would proceed, but Eggert didn’t allow it.

After the status hearing, Eggert declined to provide an update on the status of Brown’s mental evaluation, saying it was “confidential.” At Brown’s arraignment last week, Eggert said he planned to have that evaluation done “immediately.”

Last summer, Brown went missing for nearly two weeks before being found safe in New York. After that, his parents issued a statement asking for privacy as they attended to his immediate needs, including his “physical, mental, and spiritual health.”

Police say Brown tried to shoot Greenberg, a Democrat, in his Butchertown campaign office on Feb. 14. They say no one was injured in the shooting, but a bullet grazed Greenberg’s clothing.

Brown is known locally as a writer and activist who was prominent in 2020’s racial justice protests.

Amina Elahi contributed to this story.