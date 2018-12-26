The man charged with killing a Louisville police officer in a car crash Monday has pleaded not guilty.

Courtesy LMPD

Authorities say 60-year-old Roger Burdette, a Metropolitan Sewer District employee, was driving a semitruck when he struck Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht’s car. Police say Mengedoht had pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in Louisville when Burdette’s truck hit her vehicle while she was sitting inside. Mengedoht’s car was pushed into another vehicle and burst into flames. Authorities say she died at the scene.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad said Mengedoht, 32, had been with the department for seven years, and is remembered as someone who loved to serve her community.

Metro Council President David James announced Wednesday that the historic City Hall clock will shine blue in honor of Mengedoht until her funeral services are held.

Burdette has been charged with murder and driving under the influence. An arrest citation says he admitted to taking prescription drugs and was unable to maintain his balance during a sobriety test after the crash, according to the Associated Press.

A judge denied Burdette’s request to lower his $200,000 bond. His next court date is set for January 7.