Patrick Baker, who former Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned after he was convicted of murder in state court, was found guilty of the same murder in federal court Wednesday.

Baker was released in December 2019. Now, he could possibly face a life sentence.

Bevin’s pardon of Baker was particularly controversial due to Baker’s brother hosting a fundraiser for Bevin’s gubernatorial campaign in 2018.

At the time, the former governor said politics had nothing to do with his decision to pardon Baker. Instead, he cited insufficient evidence as his reason.

Baker’s lawyer immediately announced plans to appeal today’s conviction.

His sentencing is set for December 2021.