Larynzo Johnson, the man arrested for shooting two Louisville Metro police officers during a protest in September 2020, pleaded guilty Monday to assault and wanton endangerment, according to Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine’s office.

Related Story 2 Police Officers Shot In Downtown Louisville

The shooting took place hours after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, explained that one former Louisville Metro police detective, Brett Hankison, would be charged in connection with the fatal raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment. Hankison, who was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment, was acquitted by a Jefferson County jury last week.

Related Story Demonstrators gather for a second day of protest to criticize Hankison’s acquittal

Johnson was sentenced to serve 13.5 years, and will not be eligible for parole until he serves nearly 11.5 of those.

According to a release from Wine’s office, Johnson admitted that he “caused serious physical injury to LMPD Officer Robinson Desroches and LMPD Major Aubrey Gregory when he pointed and repeatedly fired a loaded handgun at Officer Desroches and Major Gregory.”

Related Story 2 Louisville Officers Recovering From Gunshot Wounds

He also pleaded guilty to shooting at four civilians and 29 police officers, according to the release.

The two first-degree assault charges carry sentences of 13.5 years apiece, while the 33 wanton endangerment charges each carry five-year sentences. Prosecutors recommended Johnson serve the charges concurrently for a total of 13.5 years.

“LMPD respects all of the hard work by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney along with the court’s decision,” LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff wrote in a statement.

Desroches is still working with the department on light duty, and Gregory retired last year, according to Ruoff.

This story has been updated.