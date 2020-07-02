A man was shot and killed in downtown Louisville Thursday morning, a block away from Jefferson Square Park. The park is the site of ongoing protests for racial justice, sparked by the police killing of Breonna Taylor in March.

Many of the days of protests have been peaceful, but the first night was marked by a shooting: seven people were shot, none fatally. Last Saturday night, 27-year-old photographer Tyler Gerth was shot and killed in Jefferson Square Park.

Sgt. Lamont Washington confirmed that the victim was a Black man in his 20s. He was shot in the parking lot directly across the street from MetroSafe, at the intersection of Fifth and Liberty streets. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Washington said it is too early to determine whether the shooting was at all connected to the nearby protest site. He said there are no suspects in custody.

This post will be updated.