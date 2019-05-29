Actors Theatre of Louisville has confirmed that managing director Kevin E. Moore is no longer with the organization; they would not clarify the terms of his departure.

In an emailed statement from Mac Thompson, president of the Actors Theatre board, he said three members of the theater’s senior leadership will serve as an interim executive management team while the theater begins the search for Moore’s replacement.

“This includes General Manager Jeff Rodgers, Finance Director Peggy Shake, and Marketing Director Steve Knight. This co-management team will work in collaboration with incoming Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming. I have every confidence in Actors Theatre’s current leadership and staff, as well as in our mission to enrich our community through theatre,” Thompson wrote.

Moore was not immediately available for comment.

Moore came to Actors Theatre in 2016 — prior to that he served as the managing director of Theatre Communications Group.

During his time with the theater, he worked with former artistic director Les Waters.

In a release sent when Moore was hired, Waters said: “I’m thrilled that Kevin E. Moore will be joining me and our dedicated team at Actors Theatre here in Louisville. Kevin not only has a passion for new plays but an understanding that theater needs to belong to the community in which it lives.”

The last calendar year has marked some significant changes for Actors Theatre.

Waters, who brought new energy to the long-running Humana Festival of New American Plays, stepped down from his position at the end of the theater’s 2017-18 season in order to pursue personal projects. and in March, Robert Barry Fleming was announced as the new artistic director.

He will assume the position on June 1.