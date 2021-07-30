Employees and guests in Louisville Metro government buildings will be required to wear masks, vaccinated or not, effective Monday, August 2.

The updated mandate follows a similar one for state government building in Frankfort requiring masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Both updates are in line with new universal masking recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All of these updates are being fueled by rising cases of COVID-19 driven by the delta variant.

Louisville is now in “orange” status for COVID-19, which means 10 or more daily cases per 100,000 people. COVID-19 numbers have been steadily climbing for weeks, in the city and state.

“This is an urgent step to halt this pandemic of the unvaccinated, and our community must once again work together so that we can we move forward — not backward — against this dastardly virus,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Fischer also suggested other Louisville businesses consider masking to slow spread.

Louisville health officials urged residents to get vaccinated as the best defense against COVID-19 and all its known variants.