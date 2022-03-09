Jefferson Country Public School students, staff and faculty will no longer be required to wear masks on school property starting Thursday.

JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio announced the repeal of the mask mandate Wednesday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Board of Education gave Pollio the authority to change the district’s masking policy in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kentucky Department for Public Health guidance, in a Tuesday vote.

JCPS schools will be mask-optional as long as Jefferson County remains in the low or medium community spread level categories on KDPH’s COVID-19 map.

If the county moves into the high level of spread category, the mask mandate will be reintroduced.

Students, staff and faculty who wish to continue wearing masks are welcome to do so.

While the mask mandate has been lifted, other COVID-19 mitigation efforts will remain in effect at JCPS schools, including on-site testing centers and vaccination clinics.