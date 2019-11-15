Kentucky radio host Matt Jones says he won’t be a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020.

Jones had formed an exploratory committee as he considered whether to seek the Democratic nomination to unseat longtime Republican incumbent Mitch McConnell.

Jones made the announcement Friday morning on his Kentucky Sports Radio program.

He voluntarily stepped away from the show last week after the Republican Party of Kentucky filed a complaint alleging that he was essentially using the program to promote his candidacy.

Jones says his decision not to run was difficult but was the best decision for him personally. He says it was unrelated to the complaint.

He says he’ll take some time off soon to finish a book he’s been writing about McConnell, the Senate Majority leader who’s seeking a seventh term next year.