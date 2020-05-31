Mayor Greg Fischer said at a Sunday morning press conference that about 40 people were arrested last night in connection with protests throughout Louisville.

Fischer confirmed reports that shots were fired at Ninth and Broadway around midnight, and at least five bullets were fired on LMPD officers — three officers were inside an LMPD vehicle that was hit by a bullet and another officer felt a bullet whizz by his head, Fischer said.

Fischer thanked Louisvillians who stayed home, and said he’s heard complaints about too much force used by police as well as not enough force in defending property downtown.

“If anyone got caught up at the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong use of force, I apologize for that,” Fischer said.

Amy Hess, chief of public safety, said about 20 inmates in the maximum-security section of the jail broke out windows and exited their cells before damaging equipment, chairs and interior windows.

“A special operations response team was in the jail and able to get the situation under control,” Hess said.

She said four inmates were injured, three of whom were taken to the hospital for treatment. She said the special operations team used a “minimum level of force” to contain the threat, and none of the inmates involved were arrested as part of the demonstrations.

Chaotic Weekend Of Breonna Taylor Protests

The first demonstration in Louisville was held Thursday evening, and it was largely peaceful until seven people were shot near Metro Hall as protesters were attempting to flip a police transport vehicle. All survived; police have not yet identified the shooter. On Friday evening, the protests grew larger and chaotic, and dozens of businesses downtown were vandalized and looted. Saturday morning, Fischer issued a new state of emergency, imposed a 9 p.m. curfew and called in the Kentucky National Guard. Last night, at least 33 people were arrested.

Christopher 2X

Breonna Taylor, 26, was killed on March 13 as LMPD officers executed a “no-knock” search warrant. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he didn’t know the plain-clothes officers were police officers and believed their home was being invaded. He fired a shot, striking an officer in the leg, and the police shot back, killing Taylor.

Walker was initially charged with attempting to murder a police officer and first-degree assault, but prosecutors later dropped those charges. The officers involved in the raid are on paid administrative leave. The FBI is investigating Taylor’s death, and Police Chief Steve Conrad announced amid the scrutiny that he will retire in June.

Taylor’s shooting death by police is one of several recent instances of police violence that have sparked outrage and protests nationwide this weekend.