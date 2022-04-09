Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s press office says he has returned from Israel after testing negative for COVID-19.

Fischer had been quarantined in Israel following a positive test last Sunday. He was there with other U.S. mayors for an educational program sponsored by the American Jewish Committee.

“The Mayor experienced mild symptoms, has recovered, continues to test negative, and will resume his public schedule on Monday, April 11,” his office said in a news release.

Fischer was required to quarantine for five days and test negative for COVID-19 before returning to the United States.

He attributed his mild symptoms to having both initial COVID-19 vaccine shots and his booster. The release said Fischer plans to get his second booster, and he encouraged others who are eligible to do the same.

During his quarantine, he missed the start of the annual Give A Day celebration.