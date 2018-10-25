Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he is sick, heartbroken and angry in the aftermath of a shooting that killed two at the Jeffersontown Kroger on Wednesday.

Fischer called on state and federal officials to respond to the “epidemic” of gun violence facing the country, adding that Louisville is doing what it can.

“Because the hard fact is that most violent crimes are committed with guns, and guns fall under the jurisdiction of the state and federal governments,” Fischer said. “The ones that have the power to make our country safer, our cities safer, our schools and churches and our groceries safer, they act as if nothing can be done.”

Police say a first victim was shot and killed inside the Kroger on Wednesday afternoon. The shooter then exited and shot and killed a woman in the parking lot, they said. Police arrested the suspect a short time later.

The victims are Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Lee Jones, 67, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

Stallard was the father of Kellie Watson, who works as chief equity officer for the city. Fischer said he visited with Watson and her family last night.

“This one is especially painful because, as has been reported, one of the victims was the father of a member of my team,” Fischer said.

Police say the shooter is 51-year-old Gregory Bush. He is facing two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment and is being held on a $5 million bond.

Fischer declined to comment on the shooter and his motives, instead deriding all forms of discrimination and calling for improved mental health care.

“Our city and our future have no room for anyone who looks at their fellow human beings with hate or discrimination,” Fischer said.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Vickie Lee Jones’ name due to an error on the part of the coroner’s office.