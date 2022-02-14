A suspect is in custody following a shooting Monday morning at the campaign office of Craig Greenberg, a Democratic mayoral candidate in Louisville, said Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields.

Greenberg was not injured in the shooting, she said.

At a press conference, Shields said Greenberg was the target of the shooting, and it appeared his clothing was grazed by a bullet. The motive of the shooter, whom Shields said acted alone, is unclear, but she said the suspect has been apprehended.

“[Greenberg] is Jewish, so we don’t know if it’s that, if it’s political, or if we’re just dealing with someone who has mental issues or is venomous,” she said.

Shields said police got calls around 10 a.m. regarding the shooting, which took place in the 1200 block of Story Avenue. Greenberg’s campaign office is on the fourth floor of the Butchertown Market building.

“My team and I are fortunately all safe,” Greenberg said in a late morning tweet.

My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support. — Craig Greenberg (@RunWithCraig) February 14, 2022

The building is near the JBS meatpacking plant. Police said they reopened the road shortly before 1 p.m.

Shields said there is no reason to believe at this time that other mayoral candidates are in danger.

Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement he was “very saddened” by the attack.

“I have spoken to Mr. Greenberg and am grateful that no one was injured. I’m thankful to LMPD and our federal partners for their quick response in clearing the scene and detaining a possible suspect,” he said.

Greenberg is one of a dozen candidates running for mayor this year. Several of them reacted to the attempted shooting with well wishes for Greenberg.

Bill Dieruf, a Republican candidate, said he was praying for Greenberg as well as his family and staff.

“The shooting incident at his office today cannot be condoned. Trust that an incident such as this must not deter candidates from seeking the very best for this community,” he said.

Fellow Democrat Shameka Parrish-Wright said in a statement that Greenberg and his family are in her thoughts and prayers.

“We just thank God he is ok and no one else was seriously injured. My family and I have seen gun violence over and over and everyone on all sides is impacted,” she said.

Timothy Findley, Jr., another Democratic candidate, said he spoke with Greenberg and “made sure he knows we are all in this together.”

“There is no place for gun violence in our city. Today’s shooting is another reminder that gun violence affects every neighborhood in our city and does not discriminate against the areas where it takes place,” Findley, Jr. said in a statement.

This story was updated at 3:42 p.m. Ryland Barton and Amina Elahi contributed.