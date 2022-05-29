Louisville Waterfront will be filled with people running, walking, biking and kayaking on Memorial Day as the Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event returns.

“Hike, Bike and Paddle is a signature event of the city,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “It encourages Louisville residents to be more active and choose healthier lifestyles.”

This year’s event will feature several different walking options, a new river route and a new bike ride that will extend down to Shawnee Park and back up the river.

All routes begin at the Louisville Community Boathouse, located at 1325 River Road, at 9 a.m. This year features three walking paths for participants to choose from. The shortest option takes people from the Community Boathouse to the Big Four Bridge and back.

The second route is a 5K that spans the Big Four Bridge across to Indiana before returning to the boathouse.

“The third route will accommodate those walking with their four-legged friends, pets, and others traveling along Waterfront Park to the Belle of Louisville, back to River Road and then back to the Community Boathouse,” Fischer said.

Additionally, the new paddle route ensures that no one ends up in the shipping channel along the river.

This year’s event also gives participants the option to arrive at 8 a.m. for one of several different warm-up activities before the main event.

Roads along the route will be closed or have restricted traffic from 4 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Memorial Day. Roads with restricted access include:

River Road from Frankfort Avenue to E. Witherspoon Street

Preston Street from E. Witherspoon Street to Market Street

Market Street from Preston Street to Southwestern Parkway

Southwestern Parkway from Market Street to Shawnee Park Road

Shawnee Park Road from Southwestern Parkway to Shawnee Crossroads

Shawnee Crossroads from Shawnee Park Road through Shawnee Park Road loop

Hike, Bike and Paddle is a free and non-competitive event open to people of all ages and skill levels.

Louisville Public Media, which WFPL is a part of, is a sponsor of this event.