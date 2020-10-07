City officials on Wednesday released the Public Integrity Unit’s investigative file into the LMPD killing of Breonna Taylor in March.

Mayor Greg Fischer’s office released the file in a press release, saying releasing the documents as quickly as possible to the public was important.

“Much of the information in these files was included in records from the Grand Jury proceedings that were released last week,” Fischer’s statement said.

Last week, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office released recordings of testimony from the grand jury proceedings that resulted in former LMPD officer Brett Hankison’s indictment on three charges of wanton endangerment. The recordings didn’t include the prosecutors’ statements to the jury or their instructions on which charges to consider, against whom.

The two other officers who shot Taylor – Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly – were not charged.

The file does not include documents from the Attorney General’s office’s investigation or from the FBI, which is conducting a separate investigation.

There were no body camera videos of the shooting itself, according to LMPD. But footage from other officers who responded to the scene are available at this link. WFPL reporters are reading and reporting on the contents of the file, which can be found below.