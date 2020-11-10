Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been reelected as the leader of Republicans in the U.S. Senate, though it’s still up in the air whether Republicans will retain their majority in the Senate during the next congress that convenes in 2021.

That’ll depend on the outcome of two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia on January 5th.

During a press conference in Washington on Tuesday, McConnell continued to back President Donald Trump’s court challenges of voting results that show Joe Biden winning this year’s presidential election.

McConnell told reporters that Trump’s challenge shouldn’t be alarming.

“At some point here, we’ll find out who was certified in each of these states, and the Electoral College will determine the winner,” McConnell said.

Normally, the public and candidates accept election results that have been projected by media outlets like the Associated Press.

Trump has provided no evidence of voter fraud that swayed the election.

Each state’s election officials will eventually certify their own election results in the coming days and weeks.

Inauguration Day is January 20th.

McConnell was first elected as the Republican leader in 2006, making him his party’s longest-serving leader in Senate history.

He’s been majority leader since 2014, when Republicans won control of the Senate.

Republicans reelected most of their leadership team on Tuesday.

Sen. Rick Scott, the former Florida governor, is taking over as chairman of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm.

McConnell just won his seventh term in the U.S. Senate this year.