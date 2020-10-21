Mitch McConnell holds a nine-point lead over Democratic challenger Amy McGrath in Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race, according to a new poll.

McConnell has consistently polled ahead of McGrath throughout the race, though McGrath has significantly outraised and outspent the six-term incumbent.

According to the survey by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, McConnell is backed by 51% of likely voters in Kentucky, McGrath has 42% while libertarian candidate Brad Barron has 4% and 3% are undecided.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 12 through Oct. 15 and included 625 registered Kentucky voters who were interviewed over the telephone. The margin of error was +/- 4 percentage points.

McGrath leads among voters in the Louisville Metro area 56% to 36%, but McConnell is ahead in four other regions of the state.

McConnell leads in western Kentucky 60% to 34%, eastern Kentucky 58% to 35%, northern Kentucky 55% to 37% and the Lexington area 48% to 45%.

Meanwhile McGrath has a slight lead among women 49% to 47% and McConnell has a significant advantage among men, 55% to 36%.

McConnell is also doing better than McGrath at courting voters from the opposite party.

According to the poll, 29% of registered Democrats polled said they would vote for McConnell, while only 12% of registered Republicans said they would vote for McGrath.

The poll of the senate race comes a day after Mason-Dixon released a poll of the presidential election in Kentucky, which showed Donald Trump with a 17-percentage point advantage over Joe Biden.