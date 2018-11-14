Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been elected to another term in that position.

He won a new term by acclamation Wednesday. In a statement, McConnell thanked his colleagues for trusting him with the leadership position.

“As Majority Leader, I set the Senate’s schedule and agenda. Therefore, I have and will continue to consistently choose to prioritize legislation and nominations that will directly benefit the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” he said, touting work to pass tax reform, combat the opioid epidemic and ending the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandates.

The rest of the GOP line-up below the Kentucky Republican is expected to shuffle slightly. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the GOP whip, is being forced out by term limits.

That allows Sen. John Thune of South Dakota to move up to the No. 2 spot. Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming and Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri are expected to take over the third- and fourth-ranking spots.

Republicans also elected their first woman to leadership in almost a decade. Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst was elected vice-chair of the conference as the party tries to address the optics of its side being dominated by men.

Ernst on Wednesday called her election to leadership “a great honor.”

Senate Democrats re-elected New York’s Chuck Schumer as minority leader.