Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has announced he’ll vote against confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson, saying he “cannot and will not” support the groundbreaking nominee for a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court.

While McConnell’s opposition wasn’t unexpected and Jackson’s confirmation is still on track, his declaration coming only hours after the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up four days of hearings probably will lead many fellow Republicans to follow suit.

Democrats can confirm Jackson, the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court, without any GOP support in the 50-50 Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tiebreaking vote.