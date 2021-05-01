Medina Spirit, a horse trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by John Velazquez, won the 147th Kentucky Derby.

Velazquez also rode Malathaat to victory Friday in the Kentucky Oaks.

Second was Mandaloun and third was Hot Rod Charlie.

It was Baffert’s seventh Derby win as trainer, and Velazquez’s fourth as jockey.

Essential Quality was the favorite going into Saturday’s race but finished fourth. The horse is owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, who is accused of kidnapping his daughter and holding her against her will. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission chose not to take action against the sheikh for the second time after a local attorney lodged a complaint.

The official attendance was 51,838, making it the largest crowd at a U.S. sporting event since the pandemic began.