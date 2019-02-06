With nearly three decades of government experience, new Council member Kevin Triplett is already familiar with City Hall. He said he hopes to continue the legacy of service his former boss, Marianne Butler, created in her 12 years as the District 15 representative. But he said he wants to bring his own flavor to leadership.

Triplett is a member of the Council’s Democratic supermajority. You can listen to our conversation in the player above.

What is it you know, through your experience working at Metro Council, that is going to help you hit the ground running?

Primarily what I want to do, and what I campaigned, on I really didn’t promise anything other than I would be responsive, and that I was going to do my very best. So I want to use my knowledge of the processes and procedures for doing just that. I want to capitalize on the relationships I have with LMPD, Fourth Division primarily; also [Permit and Licensing] and Code Enforcement, because those two departments we rely on quite a bit to address the issues in our neighborhoods. And we start by engaging with the community.

What are some specific issues you worked on as a Legislative Assistant to Marianne Butler, and what did you learn about your District’s needs?

There’s a lot of issues and a lot of incentives and programs that are already in the works. My predecessor before me, Councilwoman Marianne Butler, has done a wonderful job of

leaving me a lot to work with. There are some MSD issues, drainage issues, sidewalks and paving, things like that. But we’re going to see that through. But, you know, we do have some issues that are not so much on the pretty side that we will address through community involvement, community policing.

Do you expect your constituents to have a different experience with you as the head of District 15?

Like I said, Marianne has offered the people of District 15 magnificent leadership, magnificent representation over the last 12 years. I have large shoes to fill. Marianne and I have been friends for many, many years, and I have watched her leadership, not just in District 15, but on that Council. She had a lot of programs and initiatives already in the works. We’re certainly going to see those through, but I suppose I may lead in the same manner, it may just have a different flavor to it.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.