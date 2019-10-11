The Louisville Metro Council voted Thursday to increase fees for public golf courses, most of which have failed to break even or make a profit in recent years. The ordinance had more than 15 sponsors, an indication of broad support across most of the council.

The measure raises base daily fees by $5 across the city’s 10 public courses.

It also allows the golf pros who manage the city-owned courses to adjust rates up or down in response to factors including weather and low demand, a process called dynamic pricing. They may also choose to close courses from December to February, except for Seneca, Vettiner, Iroquois and Quail Chase.

The ordinance also includes new quarterly reporting and transparency requirements. The contracts for golf pros are currently opaque, according to the Courier Journal.

Lead sponsor Cindi Fowler (D-14), addressing a question from a Parks and Sustainability Committee meeting last week, said that she has signatures of support from more than 5,000 Louisville golfers who would be willing to pay the additional $5 a day.

“I think it’s so important that we try to do what we can to keep things as normal as possible in this budget crisis that we’re in,” she said.

The fiscal sustainability of the golf courses is key to their survival as Louisville faces an increasing employee pension burden, which could result in additional budget cuts in the future.

Council members voted 22 to 1 to pass the ordinance. Bill Hollander (D-9) voted against the measure. He is the sponsor of another ordinance that would let Metro contract with outside agencies to manage the courses. The city is requesting proposals from such vendors through Oct. 15.