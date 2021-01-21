Metro Council president David James is expected to announce his intention to run for mayor of Louisville. The District 6 Democrat is holding a press conference teasing a “special announcement” on Thursday morning.

The website davidjamesformayor.com was live and soliciting donations Wednesday evening, the Courier Journal reported. It is unclear who owns the site.

Neither James nor his spokesman responded Wednesday to questions regarding the possibility of a mayoral bid.

The former Louisville police detective and police union head lives in Old Louisville and was first elected to Metro Council in 2010. James was re-elected to his fourth consecutive one-year term as council president earlier this month.

He easily won the District 6 race last November with more than 85% of the vote.

James is one of several prominent Louisville leaders expected to run for mayor in 2022. If elected, he would be the city’s first Black mayor.

Another Black Democrat, protest leader and Bail Project operations manager Shameka Parrish-Wright, announced her intention to run for mayor earlier this month.

The next mayor of Louisville will take over a city striving to overcome the devastation of COVID-19, continuing budget pressures and the challenge of reducing racial inequity.

They will follow three-term Mayor Greg Fischer, also a Democrat, who is prohibited by state law governing term limits from running for the seat again.