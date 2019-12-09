Metro Council will hold its last meeting of 2019 on Thursday, and President David James (D-6) says the key issue now and headed into next year will be the city’s budget.

The council will consider an ordinance that recommends deploying most of a $4 million surplus from the last fiscal year to create a pension payment fund and to move up a police recruit class.

As the city’s required pension payments continue to rise over the next several years, questions of where and how to distribute funds will be points of scrutiny for public officials.

James said there are a number of categories of legislation that will come up on Thursday, and “probably the most important is the budget conversation will be taking place at the next council meeting about the surplus funds … in the mid-year adjustment. I think that’ll be a good part of the part of the conversation.”

Metro Council approved more than $25 million in cuts to this fiscal year’s budget, driven largely by the pension shortfall. That came about after the state’s pension board changed the assumptions for Kentucky’s retirement plan, and the city’s bill outpaced revenue.

Here are some of the key items James said Metro Council will consider in its meeting Thursday, which is open to the public at City Hall and will be streamed online.