A Metro council committee will again take up the creation of a civilian review authority for oversight of the Louisville Metro Police Department during a special meeting Monday night. The proposal would also add a new office of inspector general.

As currently drafted, the oversight plan before the public safety committee, would create an 11-member panel. It would be appointed by the mayor and approved by the metro council with recommendations by civil rights groups.

Last week, a Metro Council committee changed the proposal to also allow law enforcement groups to put forward members for consideration. It adjourned before taking a vote on the entire proposal.

In a press conference on Sunday, activist-journalist Brad Harrison said the latest change to the civilian review process would give too much power to LMPD.

“It’s a Civilian Review Board. A Civilian Review Board stacked with law enforcement representatives is an oxymoron. Why would it be a civilian review board filled with LMPD sympathizers? It makes no sense,” he said.

The Citizens Commission on Police Accountability would go away under this new oversight plan.

The move to change oversight of LMPD follows the killing of Breonna Taylor, who was shot by LMPD officers in her home in March.