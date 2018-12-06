Louisville’s parks department is seeking public input on whether the city needs a new aquatic center.

A new center would complement the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center in Crescent Hill — the only city pool open year-round. Interim Metro Parks and Recreation Director Dana Kasler said building a new center could bring national attention to Louisville.

“We had some interest from the local swim community that kind of initiated this,” Kasler said. “We also would be providing more swim opportunities to our community as well as increasing our ability to offer swim instruction and learn to swim programs for all the kids in Louisville.”

Lakeside Seahawks Head Coach Mike DeBoor said that center is good for practice, but not so much for hosting competitions. His team practices at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center for part of the year, and he said a new center would ideally have up to 2,000 seats, a 50-meter pool, space for families to swim.

“I think that’s the reason to build something larger or more expansive, you know, especially seating, would be to host and bring national level competition to the area, which would promote the sport,” DeBoor said.

City officials take public input on whether Louisville needs a new aquatic center on Dec. 11 at the Cyril Allgeier Community Center, and Dec. 15 at Central High School.