Quintez Brown, a U of L student journalist and activist, has been found safe after having been missing for 11 days, family confirmed.

Details of his recovery are not immediately available, but, in a statement Thursday, family members asked for privacy and space to attend to Brown’s well-being. They say they felt a lack of support from city institutions after experiencing disparate responses to their son’s disappearance.

Brown, 20, was last seen in Louisville on June 19. Since then, family, friends and other residents organized search parties and took to social media in efforts to guide his safe return home.

Brother Quintez Brown has been missing since Saturday.⁣

⁣

He was last seen at Algonquin Park Pool. He drives a dark blue 2006 Nissan Sentra — license plate 827 ABK.⁣

⁣

If you have information please contact his family 502-936-3860. pic.twitter.com/zNgcYoHrxU — Jecorey Arthur (@jecoreyarthur) June 22, 2021

The Woodford R. Porter scholar formerly interned with the Courier Journal, where he wrote op-eds about race, youth and social justice. Brown’s reporting on these topics and issues amplified the voices and firsthand experiences of residents in individual Louisville communities as the city reckoned with the killing of Breonna Taylor and racial inequity, more broadly.