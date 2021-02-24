Eryn Schultz is the founder of pHERsonal Finance Day, a platform which offers courses and content tailored to women and asks, “What will the return on your day be?”

Eryn is a graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard Business School. She discusses what inspired her to plunge into entrepreneurship, and gives advice on how to save, how to tackle student loans, and how to prioritize between the two.

Listen to the show:



https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/2D96A4/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/moneymemories/20210224134748-MM022421_Eryn_Schultz.mp3

Can’t listen? Here’s a transcript.

“Money Memories” is a podcast on a mission to make money conversations less taboo — one memory at a time. Each week host Ilona Limonta-Volkova and a guest discuss how their earliest money memory affected their professional trajectories and molded their relationship to personal finance.

Follow: Apple | Spotify | Google | RSS