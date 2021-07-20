Latasha Peterson is a blogger, side hustle coach and creator of Arts and Budgets, a blog dedicated to side hustles. In our conversation, Latasha describes why her relationship to debt was like being in an arranged marriage, and how her early memories of her parents’ difficult relationship with money influenced her into adulthood. She shares how she was able to take control of her financial journey, and the lessons she hopes to impart to her young children.

“Money Memories” is a podcast on a mission to make money conversations less taboo — one memory at a time. Each week host Ilona Limonta-Volkova and a guest discuss how their earliest money memory affected their professional trajectories and molded their relationship to personal finance.

