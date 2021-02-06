Katia Chesnok is the founder of personal finance blog and Instagram platform Economikat, where she educates millennials, Latinx, and BIPOC communities on all things money, and empowers them with wealth-building tips to earn more, negotiate, side hustle, budget, and invest. She paid off more than $38,000 of credit card debt in 18 months thanks to her side hustle, which later became a six-figure digital marketing business.

“Money Memories” is a podcast on a mission to make money conversations less taboo — one memory at a time. Each week host Ilona Limonta-Volkova and a guest discuss how their earliest money memory affected their professional trajectories and molded their relationship to personal finance.

