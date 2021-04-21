An article in the Wall Street Journal this week spotlighted a company named SilviaTerra — they use satellite imagery and AI to run a marketplace that values every acre of forest for timber, carbon, wildlife habitat, and other types of natural capital.

To “Money Memories” listeners, this might have seemed familiar! We spoke with one of SilviaTerra’s founders, Max Nova, last summer. Here’s a look back at our conversation about what lessons Max has learned from Mr. Money Moustache, and why he considers himself a risk-averse entrepreneur.

Listen to the show:



“Money Memories” is a podcast on a mission to make money conversations less taboo — one memory at a time. Each week host Ilona Limonta-Volkova and a guest discuss how their earliest money memory affected their professional trajectories and molded their relationship to personal finance.

