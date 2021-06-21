Kelsey Willock is the Founder and CEO of Tardi, a psychology backed financial wellness and investment platform. She is also the author of “Not Your Boyfriend’s Investment Advice,” a weekly newsletter where she uses humor and storytelling to educate her readers about investing and finance. Prior to her work at Tardi and NYBIA, she worked for Goldman Sachs advising institutional clients and on Launch with GS, the firm’s billion dollar commitment to investing in diverse entrepreneurs and investment managers.

“Money Memories” is a podcast on a mission to make money conversations less taboo — one memory at a time. Each week host Ilona Limonta-Volkova and a guest discuss how their earliest money memory affected their professional trajectories and molded their relationship to personal finance.

