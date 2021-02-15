Jules Costa is a true digital nomad. She was raised by Brazilian parents in Chicago, and kick started her career as a freelancer when her laptop died while traveling, forcing her to invent a creative solution to earn money for a replacement.

Since then, she has launched a successful solo business as a copywriter, and shares her tips for other freelancers who are interested in pursuing financial independence through her Instagram platform, @julesontap.

Listen to the show:



https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/2D96A4/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/moneymemories/20210209211338-MM020921_JulesCosta.mp3

“Money Memories” is a podcast on a mission to make money conversations less taboo — one memory at a time. Each week host Ilona Limonta-Volkova and a guest discuss how their earliest money memory affected their professional trajectories and molded their relationship to personal finance.

