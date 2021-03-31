Devon Melanson is a Canadian-based mortgage agent. When he’s not busy helping people make their homeownership dreams come true, he runs an educational Instagram platform called @melansonmortgages. He shares how his parents instilled the importance of maintaining good credit early on, and how to practice good financial planning habits while working in a commission-based industry like real estate.
Also, we feature a listener money memory submission that reminds us of the importance of always living below your means.
“Money Memories” is a podcast on a mission to make money conversations less taboo — one memory at a time. Each week host Ilona Limonta-Volkova and a guest discuss how their earliest money memory affected their professional trajectories and molded their relationship to personal finance.
