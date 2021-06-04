Marisol Pérez-Chow and Fernanda Cuadra are the founders of agovest.com, a platform aimed at reducing the gender wealth gap for women in Mexico. They met while pursuing their MBAs at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“Money Memories” is a podcast on a mission to make money conversations less taboo — one memory at a time. Each week host Ilona Limonta-Volkova and a guest discuss how their earliest money memory affected their professional trajectories and molded their relationship to personal finance.

