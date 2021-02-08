Chris Browning is the host of the award-winning podcast “Popcorn Finance.” The show’s mission is to help people make sense of personal finance in less time than it takes to make a bag of popcorn. Chris has been featured in Yahoo Finance, Investopedia, and Nerdwallet. In this episode, Chris shares his biggest money mistakes and wins, and what he believes the keys to financial wellness are.

“Money Memories” is a podcast on a mission to make money conversations less taboo — one memory at a time. Each week host Ilona Limonta-Volkova and a guest discuss how their earliest money memory affected their professional trajectories and molded their relationship to personal finance.

