More than 80 people are believed to be dead following the devastating tornadoes that destroyed parts of western Kentucky late Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to state officials.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in an NPR interview Sunday that the state will likely see over 100 deaths in what he described as “the worst tornado event we’ve ever seen.” WFPL is working to confirm the number of deaths in each county.

In an interview with CBS News Correspondent Margaret Brennan, Beshear confirmed that Kentucky has lost “a number of kids,” including a 5-month-old and 5-year-old in Muhlenberg County and a 3-year-old in Graves County.

“This tornado didn’t discriminate,” Beshear said. “Anybody in its path, even if they were trying to be safe. Just like nothing we’ve ever seen before.”

In Warren County, home to Bowling Green, coroner Kevin Kirby confirmed 12 storm-related fatalities as of Sunday morning, up from 11 yesterday. He said they are working alongside the FBI and local police departments to identify the bodies and locate their families. They have not received any new calls from search and rescue today.

“We’re praying that we don’t get any calls today,” Kirby said. “Our community has been through a lot.”

First responders confirmed that another 12 people are confirmed dead in Muhlenberg County, victims ranging from 5 months to more than 70 years old.

The Graves County Coroner’s Office has not confirmed the number of storm-related deaths, but Beshear said Sunday that 40 of the 110 people trapped in the collapsed candle factory near Mayfield were found alive. But they have not had a live rescue since early Saturday morning.

Related Story All Graves Co. jail inmates working in candle factory survived tornado

“It’s 15 plus feet of steel, of cars that were in the parking lot, that went through the roof,” Beshear said. “It would take a miracle at this point, but we’re praying for it.”

As search and rescue efforts continue in impacted communities, more than 53,000 Kentuckians are still without power as of 11 a.m. Sunday morning, according to PowerOutage.US. Western Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative had crews working overnight in Graves and Marshall Counties, but still about 30,000 customers are without service.

Related Story Here’s how you can help tornado victims

“Those members near the path of the tornado can expect to be without power for several more days,” a company spokesperson wrote on their Facebook page. “We understand this is frustrating, but we are in the middle of the largest natural disaster to strike our region. Our crews and contractors will continue working 24/7 on staggered schedules.”

According to the National Weather Service, the “quad-state tornado” carved a 250-mile path through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky and could rank as the longest-track tornado in U.S. history.

In the aftermath, however, state officials say that Kentuckians are rallying behind impacted communities. As of Sunday morning, nearly $830,000 had been raised to support tornado relief efforts in western Kentucky. Here are some ways you can help.