Hundreds of Kentuckians are still without power a week and a half after devastating storms swept through the western part of the state.

The deadly tornado outbreak left more than 56,000 people without power in the immediate aftermath, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. Since then, crews have restored power to most. But at least 1,600 homes and businesses remain in the dark as of Wednesday morning, according to reports gathered by WFPL.

Related Story Here’s how you can help tornado victims

Many of those customers are in Bowling Green, where the Bowling Green Municipal Utility outage map showed 424 customers were still without power as of noon Wednesday.

Related Story Western Kentuckians find community and holiday spirit in the wake of tornadoes

In Mayfield, which saw some of the greatest destruction, at least 1,244 people still don’t have power. A spokesperson for Mayfield Electric & Water Systems, Meagan Arnold, said the lights are back on for 78% of the town, but could not give an estimate for when power would be fully restored.

Portions of the Hickory Water District, which serves parts of Graves County, are still under a boil water advisory, according to a Facebook post from Mayfield Electric and Water.