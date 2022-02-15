My Morning Jacket fans in Louisville got some very good news Tuesday.

The band, which formed in Louisville in the late 1990s, announced 2022 tour dates in a news release, including a “very special pair of shows,” its first hometown concerts in six years.

JUST ANNOUNCED! We're excited to share a whole slew of 2022 tour dates with special guests @madicunningham, @IndigoDeSouza, @joyoladokun, @LouisvilleRCDC, Kiana & the Sun Kings, @Lou_Leopards, and @PAKGWORLDWIDE on select dates. pic.twitter.com/B0nJ7gUCqd — my morning jacket (@mymorningjacket) February 15, 2022

“The weekend will feature amazing Louisville musicians and local eateries while also shining a light on nonprofits doing incredible work in the Derby City,” the release said.

On June 25, My Morning Jacket will headline Waterfront Park in Louisville, featuring the youth ensemble Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Louisville art rock band Producing a Kind Generation.

The dates also include June 24 at Iroquois Amphitheater in south Louisville, featuring local acts Kiana & the Sun Kings and River City Drum Corps. According to the release, a portion of the proceeds from the show will go toward the Louisville racial justice nonprofit Change Today, Change Tomorrow.

Louisville promotion company Production Simple, which booked the My Morning Jacket Louisville dates with Live Nation, posted on its website that the two shows, “will have unique set lists, no repeats!”

Tickets for the Iroquois Amphitheater show are only available as an add-on bundle option with purchases for the Waterfront Park date. Pre-sales begin Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.

91.9 WFPK is presenting the two concerts. It’s one of three stations, including 89.3 WFPL, that make up Louisville Public Media.

My Morning Jacket released a new self-titled album, its ninth studio album, in October.