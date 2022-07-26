The National Weather Service has placed Jefferson County and several surrounding counties under a flood watch.

The flood watch is scheduled to last through Wednesday evening. During this time frame, the area is predicted to get 2 to 3 inches of rain.

“This means that we’re looking at the forecasted rain amounts and it’s looking like the ground probably won’t be able to soak it up,” said weather service meteorologist Jessica Lee.

A watch means there is the potential for flooding. If the weather service announces a warning, flooding is imminent or already occurring.

“The best advice we can offer is just to stay up to date with the latest forecast and make sure you have a way to receive the watches and warnings,” Lee said

It is possible for the flood watch to be extended or converted to a warning, she added, but it is still too early to accurately make that call.