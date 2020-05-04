The University of Louisville has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA regarding alleged recruiting violations by the men’s basketball program under former head coach Rick Pitino.

The notice lists four allegations, including an improper recruiting offer and extra benefits to the family of a student athlete. It says the benefits were arranged by two former U of L assistant coaches and representatives from the Adidas sports apparel company.

In 2017, U of L fired head basketball coach Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich after federal prosecutors implicated the school in a pay for play scheme involving recruit Brian Bowen.

The NCAA notice of allegations also says Pitino failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance, thus failing to satisfy his head coaching responsibility.

U of L president Neeli Bendapudi and Athletic Director Vince Tyra said in a joint statement Monday that the school is preparing its response.

The basketball program was already on probation for a prostitution scandal when the recruiting allegations were first made public.