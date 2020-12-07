The NCAA is standing by its charges of rules violations by the University of Louisville men’s basketball program, including holding the school responsible for the conduct of sportswear supplier Adidas.

In its written reply sent to Louisville, obtained Monday by The Associated Press and WFPL News through an Open Records Request, college sports’ governing body acknowledged the school’s challenges against the men’s basketball team but stood firm on its findings. It also reaffirmed allegations that former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance and noted that Louisville was already on probation among sanctions for a sex scandal.

The basketball program and Adidas are accused of taking part in a scheme to pay the family of a recruit to commit to the Cardinals.

The NCAA has submitted its reply and case statement to a hearing panel of the Committee on Infractions, Louisville and involved individuals.