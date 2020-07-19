State officials reported a record-high 979 coronavirus cases in Kentucky on Sunday, a number that far outpaces any other single day total here since the pandemic began.

In a press release, Gov. Andy Beshear called it a “rough day for the Commonwealth,” noting that the newly confirmed cases include 30 children under 5 years old. More than 200 were from Jefferson County.

“This ought to be a wake-up call for everybody,” he said.

Sundays typically bring among the lowest cases of the week, given a reduction in test processing. That makes this record-high even more alarming, said said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health.

” Kentucky has flattened the curve before and it must act immediately and decisively to flatten it again,” Stack said. “Please, wear your mask and socially distance.”

Three new deaths were also reported Sunday, bring Kentucky to 670 COVID-19 related deaths and 23,161 total cases since March.

Before Sunday, the highest single-day total was 625 cases. That was in May, and included more than 300 cases from a round of testing at the Green River Correctional Complex.

Sunday’s news comes on the heels of another big day on Saturday. In total, 1,562 cases were reported over the weekend.

Louisville officials in recent days have encouraged residents to prioritize tests for people with symptoms as demand has begun to increase again.