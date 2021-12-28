Gov. Andy Beshear has reported close to 10,000 new COVID-19 cases between Dec. 23 and Monday, as the state’s positivity rate climbs to 11.8%.

Beshear said the new cases are likely driven by the highly transmissible delta variant, and that it’s too soon to know how the new omicron strain is affecting numbers.

He urged continued precautions, especially as omicron continues to spread, but said those from the new strain who are vaccinated and boosted are likely to have less severe cases from omicron.

“Get vaccinated and get your booster,” he said. “All of the studies have shown that that holds up really, really well against this variant. If you are unvaccinated, it is one of the most contagious viruses we have seen in 100 years.”

Beshear reported that more than 35,000 people got booster shots over the weekend, and around 11,000 people got at least their first shots.

There are now nearly 2.8 million Kentuckians fully vaccinated, including 16% of those 5 to 11 years old.

Beshear said he wants to see that number increase.

“We really need more than 16% of kids in that age group to be protected,” he said. “That is for them because some small percentage of kids who do get COVID in that age group have really tough reactions or results from it.”

The governor said hospitals are “holding steady” compared to the past several weeks, with a moderate uptick in those in the ICU with COVID-19.