More than 8,800 Kentuckians have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday, the current allocation from the federal government will allow the state to distribute the vaccine to more than 202,000 people.

The second Moderna shipment will be less than first planned, but Pfizer’s third shipment will be larger than its second, Beshear said.

“The total allocation, what should be received in the Commonwealth by the end of this month, it’s 202,650 doses, and remember they hold the booster,” he said. “So, these are 202,650 individuals that can be vaccinated here in Kentucky. That’s really exciting.”

The goal is to vaccinate 70 to 80% of Kentuckians, he said. The vaccines will continue to go to frontline healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities through mid-January.

“We’re dealing a massive blow to this pandemic by prioritizing long-term care, we are given a second wind to our frontline health care workers,” Beshear said.

He said he expects the state to have more information about how to vaccinate the next groups recommended by the CDC: people over 75 and other essential workers.

Beshear reported 3,057 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Tuesday, saying he believed the state has reached a plateau in case growth.

He also reported another 28 deaths, bringing the number of Kentuckians lost to the coronavirus to 2,440.

Beshear urged caution during the holidays and said he would be celebrating Christmas with just his wife, children and dog. He said the steps Kentucky residents take through the holiday season will help protect each other as vaccine dissemination increases.

“Make sure you do this right, make sure you keep it small, how you handle Christmas and New Year’s may determine who is around next Christmas,” he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Beshear and other top government officials took the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.