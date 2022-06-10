It’s been six months since a devastating and deadly storm ripped through western and southern Kentucky, producing 20 tornadoes , killing 81 people, injuring hundreds more and roiling an entire region.

The event was heartbreaking, and took most people by surprise. Tornadoes aren’t unheard of in Kentucky, but few were expecting one of the longest tornado systems in the country’s history to materialize on the night of Dec. 10 — not exactly twister season.

The massive storm delivered a historic wallop to communities and families of all shapes, sizes, economic backgrounds and cultures — from the 150-person town of Cayce in the westernmost tip of Kentucky, to the fastest-growing city in the state, Bowling Green.

Significant strides have been made to clear debris and rebuild communities, but many people are still searching for permanent housing, battling with insurance companies or struggling to get assistance from the government.

Others have moved on entirely, compounding worries for areas that have already endured decades of population decline.

Check out stories from across the storm’s path via this interactive map:

During a news conference the day before the six month mark, Gov. Andy Beshear said the region still has a long way to go.

“We stand here six months after these storms with more work to do, but we are standing,” Beshear said. “No longer knocked down, never knocked out. On our feet with rebuilding to do, but with most debris gone and knowing that not only has help come, but more help is on the way.”

Federal data shows the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved less than 16% of Kentuckians who applied to receive relief from a housing program in the wake of the tornadoes. Claims that were approved in that program alone have amounted to nearly $16 million dollars in federal aid for storm victims, but still, thousands of people have made claims that have gone unfulfilled.

In February, the approval rate was 14%. Federal officials said more people would get benefits through an appeals process.

At the six-month point, Beshear estimated that Kentucky, the federal government and the Red Cross had distributed $193.3 million of disaster assistance to individuals and municipalities.

More than 2,600 people have been temporarily housed through emergency programs in the days and months after the disaster. Beshear announced in May that the Team Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund would help provide up to 300 homes for people who lost everything in the storms.

More than $52 million has poured into the relief fund from donors around the country. Beshear said about $26 million had been spent on things like funeral expenses, supporting uninsured homeowners and building homes. The state legislature also given out $56 million in assistance for victims and rebuilding communities.

Beshear said the state has emerged from the tragedy stronger.

“Our properties are no longer covered in rubble. We’re not worrying about the next day or the next meal. Our kids in these areas have finished their school year,” Beshear said.

The longest tornado track of the system left a 160-mile long path of broken trees, concrete slabs, twisted metal and scattered possessions slowly being cleaned up, grown over, replaced or forgotten. In total, National Weather Service surveys found the 20 tornadoes traveled a nearly combined 290 miles in the Bluegrass State – longer than the Grand Canyon. According to Beshear, about 2.5 million cubic yards of debris have been cleared from the storm’s path since then.

There’s a good deal of hope about how communities will rebuild after the tragedy. State and federal dollars are flowing into small towns that needed a jump start even before the storm.

Still, a scar stretches across the 19 Kentucky counties affected by the system and people are still dealing with some very real trauma.

Kentucky Public Radio documented the state of recovery in nine of those communities, six months in: