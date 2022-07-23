New Albany Floyd County Schools has outlined next steps for its superintendent search.

The NAFCS board voted Thursday to post the listing for its full-time superintendent opening through the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA). The organization, which provides resources for school boards on a number of matters, will also assist with the search.

The board will continue a smaller-scale search for an interim superintendent in the meantime. The district’s internal human resources department will list that opening.

The motion wasn’t on Thursday’s agenda, but board member Lee Ann Wiseheart suggested it at the end of the meeting.

“We’re using ISBA for the superintendent search, so my comment would be, can we just use our people to post for the interim in the places that they can post?” Wiseheart said before the motion.

The job listing will go up on Monday, if the board has not yet found an interim superintendent.

Long-time assistant superintendent Bill Briscoe is temporarily leading the district. Briscoe took over after former superintendent Brad Snyder retired at the end of last month.

Snyder attributed his unexpected departure to a worsening relationship with school board members.

“Our current situation, we have a number of board members who have very strong personalities, very dominant personalities,” Snyder told WFPL News earlier this month. “And across time, when policy matters and different things didn’t go their way, that builds up and adds up. And we just got to a point where there was much more competition than cooperation going on.”

John Boyle is a corps member with Report For America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. John’s coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and Samtec, Inc.