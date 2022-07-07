A familiar face is taking over as the superintendent of New Albany Floyd County Schools on a temporary basis.

Last week, former superintendent Brad Snyder retired. He led the district for more than four years.

Assistant superintendent Bill Briscoe was also set to retire at the end of this week. Instead, NAFCS board members voted 6 to 1 to appoint him to Snyder’s role while they look for an interim superintendent.

“I’m flexible, as long as [the board] is committed to doing the work,” Briscoe said at the board meeting on Wednesday. “I’ll probably be able to be here until you get the job done.”

The board did not set a deadline for hiring a new superintendent. Members said they plan to reach out to former superintendents and other education contacts in the area to search for an interim superintendent. They’ll also develop a plan to find a permanent leader in the coming weeks.

Briscoe has been with the district for 40 years. Thomas Brillhart is set to replace him as assistant superintendent for operations on July 20.